Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Weekly Prospect Offer Update- 4/27

Who are some of the talented prospects that Georgia Tech Football has offered in the last week?

It is not a shocking statement to say that Georgia Tech has been off to a slow start on the recruiting trail, as the team has zero commitments so far in the 2023 recruiting class. The team is waiting for the first domino to fall and hopefully start a great class for the team.

Just because the team has no commitments, does not mean that they are not out there grinding on the recruiting trail and evaluating prospects. Georgia Tech Football has been handing out new offers in the last week and I am going to discuss them below.

Hilton Alexander- WR- Douglas Country High School, GA

One of the prospects that the Yellow Jackets offered was a local in-state wide receiver named Hilton Alexander. Alexander has been a prospect that has been getting more attention as the recruiting cycle has gone on and more power five programs are starting to catch on to how talented the Douglas County High School product is.

Other offers include Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, and Georgia Southern. It seems like the Yellow Jackets are trying to get ahead in the recruitment and it seems likely that they will want the wide receiver in for a visit soon.

Elijah Douglas- Defensive Lineman- Pine Forest High School, FL

Georgia Tech has offered some talented prospects in the state of Florida and another guy on that list is Elijah Douglas. Douglas is a 6-4 280 LBS lineman that plays with power and athleticism and recently not only received an offer from Georgia Tech but also took a visit to Atlanta as well.

Other offers for Douglas include Western Kentucky, Marshall, Liberty, Tulane, and South Florida. Douglas is still flying under the radar a bit and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to get ahead in this recruitment.

Cevan Edwards- Defensive Lineman- South Atlanta High School, GA

The third offer out for the Yellow Jackets this week is another defensive lineman, but this time it is an in-state product from their own backyard. Cevan Edwards is a 6-4 260 LBS athlete that is only getting better and hopes to have a big senior season and see his recruitment really take off.

Edward's other offers include Mississippi State, App State, South Florida, and Charlotte. Not a lot of power five attention has been given to the Atlanta product and that is how Georgia Tech hopes things stay.

