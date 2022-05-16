Georgia Tech Baseball vs Akron Preview

Georgia Tech Baseball will look for another non-conference win on the road vs Akron

After being off for nearly a week after their heart-stopping victory vs Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech Baseball is going to be back in action on the road in Akron, Ohio Monday night.

Georgia Tech was fresh off of getting swept by Clemson and needed a win vs a Georgia Southern team that was ranked in the top five of the RPI. It was not looking good going into the last two innings of play, but the Yellow Jackets found a way to score eight unanswered runs and win the game.

Now, Georgia Tech needs to focus on finishing the rest of the regular season strong. They have a lot of things working in their favor right now as far as the NCAA Tournament goes, but a loss to Akron would be devastating.

Georgia Tech comes into this game with an RPI ranking of 26, which is good, but they can improve it. What is important to note is that Georgia Tech has the number one strength of schedule and 14 wins over top 25 RPI teams, which is the most in the country

Akron does not have a good record, as the Zips are 13-39 and 11-29 in their conference. This is a must-win for the Yellow Jackets and they should take their next two games seriously before the last ACC series of the season against Pitt this weekend.

Georgia Tech remains at or near the top in most offensive categories, but their pitching and fielding still leave a lot to be desired. It is important for the Yellow Jackets pitching staff to have a good week and feel good heading into the ACC Tournament.

The season is winding down and it is time for one of the most talented teams in the country to start putting it all together ahead of the ACC Tournament next weekend. Akron provides them a chance to do just that.

The first pitch is going to be at 6:00 p.m at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio

Follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Basketball adds South Alabama Transfer Javon Franklin

Georgia Tech Football offers 2024 linebacker Kari Jackson

Georgia Tech Football offers 2023 edge Jordan Mayer

Georgia Tech Basketball offers 2024 guard Jahseem Felton