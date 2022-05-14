Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Football Offers 2024 Linebacker Kari Jackson

Georgia Tech has sent out an offer to fast-rising linebacker Kari Jackson for the 2024 Recruiting Class

It is never too early to start looking ahead to recruiting classes in the future and Georgia Tech is looking to get ahead in the recruitment of one of the nation's fastest-rising linebackers. Kari Jackson is from West Bloomfield, Michigan, but plays his high school football at IMG Academy. He recently picked up an offer from Georgia Tech. 

Jackson already has college-level size at 6-1 215 LBS and is a fast and athletic linebacker who moves well-going sideline-to-sideline and makes plays. 

Other offers for Jackson include Michigan, Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, and West Virginia, among others. 

It is probably going to be hard to beat the in-state schools like Michigan and Michigan State, especially with the success that both programs had last season. It is great that the staff is getting out ahead and trying to make in-roads with one of the nation's top linebackers for 2024. It will be interesting to see if they can get him on campus this summer or fall. 

