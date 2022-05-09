Georgia Tech Baseball vs Clemson Series Recap

Georgia Tech Baseball had perhaps their worst series of the season against Clemson this past weekend

Game One:

The first game on Friday started a series of themes that would last through the whole weekend. The Tigers would jump on Georgia Tech early in the game and the Yellow Jackets would not be able to catch up. It was a frustrating week for one of the nation's top offenses.

The pitching was not great, which was disappointing considering how John Medich performed against Miami last weekend. Medich pitched four innings and gave up five runs.

The only source of offense for Georgia Tech came off of a Colin Hall sacrifice fly and a Stephen Reid home run. Cameron Clines and Xander Stephens were solid in relief of Medich, but they were too far behind for it to matter and Clemson won 9-3.

Game Two:

The second game of the series was probably the most frustrating for the team and for the fans. Errors were the reason that Georgia Tech lost. Clemson scored seven unearned runs on three errors by the Yellow Jackets.

Marquis Grissom Jr got the start for Georgia Tech and despite the unearned runs given up in the first inning, Grissom did not pitch as poorly as the box score suggested.

The offense for Georgia Tech made a charge with eight unanswered runs to cut the score to 12-9. Tim Borden hit two home runs, while Andrew Jenkins and Colin Hall hit one each. Stephen Reid, Jake DeLeo, and Chandler Simpson each drove in runs.

If it were not for the unearned runs, this would have been a victory for Georgia Tech. However, they lost the game and thus the series against Clemson.

Game Three:

While game two was a giant missed opportunity for Georgia Tech due to the errors, game three was just a disaster and one of the worst games of the year for Georgia Tech.

Clemson won the game 14-2 and the game was never close. Chance Huff got the start for Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets would use six pitchers before the day was over and none of them were effective.

The offense looked unusually off for the second game of the weekend. Despite hits from Jadyn Jackson and Drew Compton.

This was a terrible way for the weekend to go for Georgia Tech and there is no other way to put it. The team got back in the rankings after the series win over Miami but left the rankings just as quickly as they entered them.

Up next for Georgia Tech is a rematch with Georgia Southern. The Eagles won the first game earlier this year and are going to be a tough opponent for Tech. A win here would help the Yellow Jackets' postseason chances.

