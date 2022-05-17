Georgia Tech Baseball Vs Kent State Preview

Georgia Tech takes on Kent State in their second straight game vs a MAC opponent

For the second straight night, Georgia Tech is hitting the road and taking on an opponent from the MAC. This time, Kent State will be the opponent. While a better team than Akron, Georgia Tech's opponent last night, this is a game that the Yellow Jackets should win and win easily.

Last night against Akron, Georgia Tech's offense and pitching was clicking, like you hoped it would against an inferior opponent. Logan McGuire got the start and was great and the pitching staff as a whole only allowed three hits.

On offense, Andrew Jenkins, Stephen Reid, Kevin Parada, and Tim Borden all hit home runs last night as Georgia Tech made short work of Akron and beat them in seven innings.

Kent State comes in with a 21-27 record, with a 16-18 record in the MAC. They have won four of their last five games, including a series win against Western Michigan this past weekend.

Georgia Tech is currently 11th in the ACC standings and should safely make the ACC Tournament. While this game does not have conference implications obviously, it is important because the Yellow Jackets want to be playing their best when they go on the road to take on Pittsburgh this weekend in an important ACC Series.

Chance Huff is going to be the starting pitcher for tonight's game.

The first pitch in tonight's game is slated for 6:00 p.m. The game can be watched here.

