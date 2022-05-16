Skip to main content

ACC Baseball Standings Update Before the Final Week of the Regular Season

Where is Georgia Tech in the ACC Baseball Standings with one week to go?

As hard as it is to believe, there is only one week left to go in the college baseball regular season and teams are getting ready for their final conference weekend series this upcoming week. Georgia Tech has non-conference matchups with Akron and Kent State before playing Pitt this weekend, but the Yellow Jackets hope to be playing their baseball ahead of the postseason. 

The ACC has been one of, if not the best, conference in all of college baseball, and that is reflected in the standings. When you have a team like Georgia Tech's talent level near the bottom of the standings, you know your conference is good. 

In the Coastal Division, Miami and Virginia Tech are battling for the lead. The Hurricanes lost two of three games against Florida State this past weekend and Virginia Tech took two of three from Louisville. These two teams have been going at it at the top all season and it is no surprise they still are as the season winds down. Virginia is comfortably in third and could still win the division. Pitt, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Duke make up the rest of the Coastal. 

In the Atlantic Division, Notre Dame now has the lone division lead over Louisville. Florida State, NC State, Wake Forest, Clemson, and Boston College make up the rest of the division. 

Some big series lies ahead this weekend. Virginia takes on Louisville, Miami faces Notre Dame, and Wake Forest plays NC State. All of these are going to have potential postseason implications. 

Georgia Tech is back in action Monday night on the road against Akron. The first pitch will be at 6:00 p.m. 

