Georgia Tech Baseball Wins ACC Regular Season Championship With Dominating 8-2 Win Over Duke
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are the 2025 ACC Regular Season Champions! With a dominating win over Duke today to win the series and a little bit of help elsewhere, Georgia Tech has won the regular season title in the ACC.
Georgia Tech finished the regular season at 39-16 (19-11 ACC) and won back-to-back series against ranked ACC teams to get it done. Last weekend, Georgia Tech overcame a bad game one performance to beat Louisville and this weekend, they took game one and game three vs Duke to seal the deal in Danny Hall's last season.
The big goals lay ahead for Georgia Tech though. They will now be the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament and there is a path to them hosting a regional if they are not a one-and-done next week.
The win today came courtesy of some timely home runs and a great bullpen performance from Jaylen Paden.
Burress was hit by a pitch and then advanced to second before he was brought in by Schmidt to make it 1-0. It was the only run of the inning, but Georgia Tech was on the board.
After Duke tied it up, the Yellow Jackets got the lead back for good in the 4th. A pair of singles from Hernandez and Lackey put two runners on and then a 2-RBI double from Kerce gave Georgia Tech a 3-1 lead. Baker flew out and Rogers struck out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets were back in front.
A homerun in the 4th cut Georgia Tech's lead in half, but they did not take long to respond. Hernandez and Lackey singled to put two runners on base and then a sac fly from Lodise got the lead to 4-2 and that was the lead heading to the bottom of the 5th
Baker singled and Rogers walked to put two runners on and then an RBI double from Burress pushed the lead to 5-2. Schmidt popped out and Lodise struck out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets stretched their lead
Jaylen Paden was fantastic in this game. He pitched four innings of scoreless baseball and kept the Yellow Jackets in front, striking out three batters in the process. Burress and Hernandez added a pair of homers to make it 8-2 and that was the final score. Georgia Tech captured the ACC regular season and will now head in as one of the favorites to win the Tournament.