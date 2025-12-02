Nine Georgia Tech Players Named To The All-ACC Team
Georgia Tech had a successful season on the gridiron, finishing 9-3 and had several players named to the All-ACC list on Tuesday night. Let’s take a look at who made the list and stood out the most this season for Georgia Tech.
First Team
First team includes quarterback Haynes King, offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge, defensive lineman Jordan Van Den Berg, and kicker Aidan Birr.
King, at one point in the season, was in the Heisman conversation after leading the Yellow Jackets to an 8-0 start. He had one of the best rushing seasons of his career. King led the team with 922 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns (led the ACC). King threw for 2,697 yards and 12 touchdowns on a 71.7% completion percentage. The end of the season didn’t go how King and company wanted, but he will forever be remembered as a great Georgia Tech player and a big part of the rebuild of the program that went from three wins to nine. Each year, he improved in a category and continued to elevate his game. King has a number of notable victories in his career over North Carolina, Miami, Clemson, and several ACC foes. What he did for Georgia Tech can’t be understated, and he will always be a key piece of the Brent Key era at Georgia Tech.
Keylan Rutledge has been a staple guard for the Yellow Jackets throughout his career and has been a reliable player after he transferring over from Middle Tennessee State. For the second consecutive season, Rutledge ended his season as a first-team All-ACC offensive lineman. Rutledge graded out 75 or better per PFF, in offense, pass block, and run block. He continued to elevate his game every season as a starter and posted new highs each year, going back to when he was a freshman at Middle Tennessee. He was the face of the offensive line and a key player for Brent Key throughout his two years with the team that produced one of the best offenses in the country. His physicality, grit, and toughness embodied the Georgia Tech team and a reason why they have been led as a resurgence.
Jordan Van Den Berg was the best defensive player for the Yellow Jackets for the second year in a row. He finished with 40 tackles and three sacks. His three sacks were the most on the team. Van Den Berg finished with the second-highest grade on the defense per Pro Football Focus (PFF) with a 77.0 grade. He was exceptional in run defense and had the highest grade with an 81.4 grade. There were times this year when Van Den Berg was unblockable, and there was nothing you could do to stop him. You can go back to the Duke game, where he was a key piece in stalling the Blue Devils drive multiple times and halting their chances to get a touchdown in the red zone. Van Den Berg came over from Penn State a few years ago and became a staple and a star for the Yellow Jackets during his career on the Flats.
Aidan Birr was one of the best kickers in the country this season and had a bounce back junior season for the Yellow Jackets. He went 25-28 and nailed all of his field goals inside the 40 yard line. He scored 117 points this season for the Yellow Jackets and also set a program record with 24 made field goals early in the game against Georgia. Birr also hit two game-winning field goals against Clemson and Boston College. He was a reliable piece for the Yellow Jackets this season and delivered in the clutch and whenever he was called upon this season.
Third Team
Marshall Nichols
Nichols was added out of the transfer portal from UNLV and returned home for his final season. He did a great job for the Yellow Jackets in punting and averaged 47.2 yards per punt. He also had 13 punts land inside the 20. His net punt was a 43.1, which is the highest of his career, and he took down his touchback percentage from an 18.52 to a 9.68 during his final season. It is safe to say Nichols was a special teams ace and helped the Yellow Jacket pin opponents deep in its own territory all year.
Honorable Mentions
RB Malachi Hosley
OL Malachi Carney
OL Ethan MacKenny
LB Kyle Efford
Hosley was a great addition from the portal, coming over from UPENN. Hosley established himself as RB1 as the season went on. Hosley finished the regular season with 634 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. His breakout game came against Gardner Webb where he rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Hosley was a physical running back who showed great burst all season long and was a dependable back for the Yellow Jackets. Coming into next season, Hosley should be the starting running back, barring anything unforeseen.
Malachi Carney came over from South Alabama and won the starting job in fall camp over Will Reed. Carney remained healthy throughout the season and held down the right side of the line in the first Power 4 action of his career. Carney would finish as the fourth-best pass blocker on the team per Pro Football Focus (PFF). He recorded a 72.8 pass blocking grade on 348 attempts. He was quietly one of the most underrated portal pickups this offseason and made Georgia Tech a formidable team on the offensive side of the ball.
Ethan MacKenny came in as a starter on the left side of the offensive line and reestablished himself as a staple on the line after sitting behind veterans in 2024. He took full advantage of his opportunities and graded best as a pass blocker, registering a 77.0 pass block grade. MacKenny has shown great potential, and one that Georgia Tech can lean on moving forward. The redshirt sophomore still hasn’t scratched his potential yet.
Kyle Efford has been a well-known defender for the Yellow Jackets for quite some time. Efford has continued to play at a high level throughout his career. For the second consecutive year, Efford finished as the leading tackler for the Yellow Jackets with 72 tackles. He also recorded two passes defensed, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. That led him to be named an All-ACC honoroable mention.
