Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: Where Did Georgia Tech Land?

One of the biggest days of the college football calendar is nearing its end. While the early signing period lasts until Friday, most programs signed their 2026 recruiting classes today.

One of those was of course Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets had one of the best recruiting classes in school history last cycle and were hoping to capitalize on that and the success of this year's team into another solid class.

While this class won't finish as highly-rated as last year's, there is some solid talent incoming, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Georgia Tech was able to land four-star cornerbacks Jaedyn Terry and Traeviss Stevenson, while flipping safety Chris Hewitt Jr from Rutgers this morning.

So where does Georgia Tech's class rank as the day winds down?

ACC Recruiting rankings (as of 12/3, rankings courtesy of 247Sports)

1. Miami

2. Florida State

3. North Carolina

4. Clemson

5. Virginia Tech

6. SMU

7. Syracuse

8. Stanford

9. Pittsburgh

10. Wake Forest

11. Georgia Tech

12. Louisville

13. Boston College

14. NC State

15. California

16. Duke

17. Virginia

Virginia Tech's class took a huge jump after the hire of former Penn State head coach James Franklin. The Hokies had the lowest-ranked class in the ACC before hiring him and finished with the 5th best and 22nd overall nationally. It will make recruiting in the ACC that much more difficult with him in Blacksburg.

Georgia Tech's class ranked 42nd nationally, a near 20 spot drop from last year's class.

Key signs new contract

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key on the sideline against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The big news out of Atlanta today was that head coach Brent Key signed a new contract extension.

“Coach Key has brought our storied football program back to where it belongs,” Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said. “He has delivered three-straight winning seasons and bowl appearances, reinvigorated the passion of our fan base, and given us moments we will not easily forget. The Yellow Jacket pride and energy he brings — fueled by his deep love for Georgia Tech — inspire our entire community. I am delighted that athletics director Ryan Alpert is continuing to elevate Georgia Tech athletics, securing resources and investing further in Coach Key and our football program, and I am excited about the bright future ahead of us.”

Key has led his alma mater to a 27-19 record in three-plus seasons at the helm, which includes eight games as interim head coach in 2022 before being named Georgia Tech’s permanent head coach prior to the 2023 season. His 27-19 mark includes a gaudy 7-1 mark against nationally ranked Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, and the 27 victories in 46 games comes on the heels of Tech winning just 10-of-38 games prior to him taking the reins in 2022.

In Key’s three seasons as permanent head coach:

The Yellow Jackets have won 23 games, which are tied for the second-most wins ever by a Georgia Tech head coach in his first three full seasons at the helm. The only other head coaches that have won as many as 23 games in their first three full seasons at Tech – Paul Johnson (27 – 2009-11), Bobby Dodd (23 – 1945-47) and William Alexander (23 – 1920-22) – are all enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Tech has earned fourth- (2023), fourth- (2024) and second-place (2025) finishes in the ACC, making the Yellow Jackets the only team that has finished fourth or better in the ACC each of the last three seasons. The Jackets have exceeded expectations each season, as they were picked to finish 12th, 10th and fourth in each respective season’s preseason conference poll.

