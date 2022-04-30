Georgia Tech Softball Loses on the Road vs Clemson

Georgia Tech could not muster any offense against the Tigers on Friday Night

Georgia Tech Softball came into the first game in their series against Clemson playing very good softball and looked to extend their winning streak. With this being the final series before the ACC Tournament and both teams want to be playing their best heading into it.

Georgia Tech has been scoring runs at will, but they struggled to hit the ball tonight when it mattered. After Tricia Awald had an RBI single to open things up in the first inning, Clemson controlled things the rest of the way.

The Tigers would answer immediately with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning and took a 2-1 lead. The final runs of the game came in the bottom of the third courtesy of a solo home run and an RBI single.

The pitching has been strong during the winning streak, but Chandler Dennis struggled tonight and only made it 2.2 innings. It was an uncharacteristic night for both the pitching and the offense, but expect the Yellow Jackets to bounce back.

Both teams will face off in Clemson, South Carolina tomorrow afternoon for game two.

