Georgia Tech Basketball Sends out new Offers to Recruits

With the college basketball season officially over for some time now, teams have been looking in the transfer portal for more help and on the recruiting trail as well. A down year for the Yellow Jackets in 2021-2022 a year after winning the ACC Tournament is putting pressure on head coach Josh Pastner to get back to winning quickly.

Georgia Tech has already landed one impact transfer in Garnder-Webb transfer Lance Perry and is pursuing others. They are also looking for talented high school players to come in and make an impact. Atlanta is one of the most talent-rich states in the country when it comes to basketball and Georgia Tech is looking to add some of that talent.

Here are some of the prospects that Pastner has offered in the past week.

Kaden Cooper- Smal Forward- Skill Factory, Atlanta, GA

One of the talented forwards that Georgia Tech is currently pursuing the 2023 class is right in the city of Atlanta. Kaden Cooper is a 6-5 180 LBS forward that plays in-state at the skill factory and he would be a great addition to Georgia Tech.

Other offers for Cooper include Creighton, Depaul, LSU, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wake Forest. It will be tough to beat out schools such as those, but Pastner and Georgia Tech should be pursuing him.

Jamie Kaiser-Shooting Guard-Burke, VA

Georgia Tech sent out an offer to an out-of-state guard that has a ton of talent this week. Jamie Kaiser is a 6-6 200 LBS guard that has been getting more attention and has been gathering more offers.

Other offers for Kaiser include Wisconsin, Yale, TCU, Harvard, and George Mason. Those are high academic institutions like Tech and it will be tough competition. Look for Tech to make a move here though.

