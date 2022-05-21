Georgia Tech Blows out Pittsburgh 19-3 and Gets Fifth Straight Win

Georgia Tech Baseball had a great start on offense and held on to the lead against Pittsburgh to get the series win

Last night, Georgia Tech leaped out to a big lead in the first inning and nearly gave it away to Pittsburgh. Tonight, the Yellow Jackets got off to a very similar start but did not have the hiccups that they did last night. Marquis Grissom Jr got the start for Georgia Tech tonight and was hoping to keep the Panther's offense quiet tonight.

Kevin Parada got the scoring going in the first inning with an RBI single to make it 1-0 before Tres Gonzales also knocked in one run to make it 2-0. An RBI double by Tim Borden made it 3-0 with an RBI double and Georgia Tech was firing on all cylinders in the first.

The Yellow Jackets were not done in the first inning, however. Stephen Reid had a two-run home run to make it 5-0 and then Drew Compton had a solo home run to make it 6-0. It was an unbelievable start for the second night in a row and Georgia Tech was not done yet.

In the second inning, Georgia Tech kept putting runs on the board. Gonzales had an RBI double to make it 7-0 and then Borden drove in another run with an RBI single to make it 8-0.

The pitching performance early on from Grissom tonight was solid. He gave up a few walks but found a way to get out of the jam and get runners out when needed.

After a scoreless third inning, the Yellow Jackets picked up the scoring and Gonzales drove in another run with an RBI single to make it 9-0. Parada would add on to it in the 5th inning with a two-RBI single and the Yellow Jackets were in double digits with an 11-0 lead.

The Panthers would put up a couple of runs in the fifth to make it 11-2, but it was not going to be nearly enough to get back in this game.

Parada would continue his great night with a solo home run in the top of the seventh.

Reid had an RBI single in the 7th to push the lead to 13-2 and it was pretty apparent at that point that Georgia Tech had a pretty safe lead. Compton kept the machine rolling with an RBI single to make it 14-2. Reid would then score on a wild pitch to make it 15-2.

Georgia Tech would win the game 19-3 and it was an overall great performance at a time when they really needed it.

Grissom would go six innings tonight and strike out 10 batters in what was a great outing for the talented pitcher. Josiah Siegel was also really good in relief for Grissom and he had five strikeouts.

The regular-season finale is tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.

Follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech loses transfer commit Morris Joseph Jr to Auburn

NCAA Softball Tournament: Georgia Tech vs Wisconsin Preview

Georgia Tech Baseball Postseason Projections Heading Into Final Regular Season Series

Georgia Tech picks up another defensive back transfer with Maryland's Kenny Bennett