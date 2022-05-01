Where did Former Georgia Tech Players Sign As Undrafted Free Agents?

Georgia Tech Football had some undrafted players in this years NFL Draft, where did they decide to sign?

While Tariq Carpenter was the only Georgia Tech player that got drafted yesterday, that does not mean that the other players will not go on to have impactful careers. With the conclusion of the NFL Draft, there comes a flurry of activity from teams to try and sign the players that they want to bring into training camp to compete for a roster spot.

Let's look at where some of Georgia Tech's top players signed as undrafted free agents,

Juanyeh Thomas- Dallas Cowboys

One of the guys from Georgia Tech that was projected to be drafted was safety Juanyeh Thomas. While that did not happen, it is hard to envision a better scenario for the former Georgia Tech defensive back then going to play for the Dallas Cowboys and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

It will be an uphill battle for Thomas to make the roster, as the Cowboys have talented defensive backs, but safety was a need for them. Thomas is going to have a chance to compete and hopefully, he can make the most of it.

Devin Cochran- Cincinnati Bengals

Most football fans knew that the defending AFC champions were looking to upgrade the offensive line this offseason and they have done a good job at that. The Bengals added former Georgia Tech starting offensive tackle Devin Cochran on Saturday evening and he will begin to fight for a roster spot.

Cochran has plenty of starting experience for both Tech and Vanderbilt during his playing career, which was probably appealing to a team like the Bengals. Hopefully, Cochran will make the most of the opportunity and make the team this season.

Tre Swilling-Tennessee Titans

Tre Swilling has been a fixture of the Georgia Tech secondary for the past few seasons and he is going to get his chance to shine in the NFL in Nashville.

Swilling has the size and athleticism to make it as a corner in the NFL or as a special teams player. Hopefully, he can make the most of this opportunity and have a chance to make the roster this fall.

Jordan Mason- San Francisco 49ers

After having a bit of an underrated career in Atlanta, Jordan Mason is going to get a chance to play for one of the best offensive coaches in all of football, Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers had a late-round selection, Elijah Mitchell, make a huge impact last season and Shanahan uses multiple backs in his system.

It is a bit of a crowded room for the 49ers running backs, so Mason will have his work cut out for him, but he is plenty talented enough to make it happen.

Kyric McGowan- Washington Commanders

After transferring from Northwestern to Georgia Tech, some feel that Kyric McGowan was underutilized during his time in Atlanta and he could break out in the NFL. He went undrafted probably due to a lack of size, but McGowan is quick and plays with a lot of heart.

Washington has been in need of playmakers at the receiver position and here is hoping that McGowan can impress the coaching staff and make the roster.

