Georgia Tech Adds Notre Dame Transfer K.J. Wallace to Secondary

Georgia Tech makes another transfer addition to the roster with K.J Wallace

It has been a busy weekend for the Georgia Tech Football staff, as they have been pursuing transfers that they hope can make an instant impact on the team next year. 

Friday night, Wyoming defensive line transfer Solomon Byrd committed to play for head coach Geoff Collins and his staff. Sunday evening, Notre Dame defensive back transfer and Atlanta native K.J Wallace decided he would be the next guy to head to Atlanta and try to turn things around for the program. 

Wallace has not played much in his collegiate career yet but is going to be given every opportunity to make an impact next season. Tariq Carpenter, Juanyeh Thomas, and Tre Swilling all left for the NFL and others transferred, leaving holes in the secondary. He is a former four-star recruit and has plenty of talent. 

This is the third defensive back transfer addition for Georgia Tech. Wallace joins former Notre Dame teammate Khari Gee and Auburn transfer Ahmari Harvey in the secondary. All are young players and will be competing in the secondary to either start or be there for depth. This is the 12th transfer addition overall for the program. 

Georgia Tech is hoping that these transfers can help Tech take a step forward and create momentum for the program going forward. Wallace is the latest example of that. 

