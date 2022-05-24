Georgia Tech Falls to Pittsburgh in ACC Tournament due to Disastrous 6th Inning

It was the opening day of the ACC Tournament and Georgia Tech was going to take on a team that they had just swept this past weekend. It is never easy facing an opponent for the fourth time, but Georgia Tech had such great success against Pittsburgh this past weekend and expected to do so again. The Yellow Jackets' number one pitcher, John Medich, was taking the mound against Pittsburgh today.

It was the Panthers who got on the board first. A sac fly and an RBI single got the Panthers a 2-0 lead and it was a reversal of the past weekend. Georgia Tech had grown accustomed to scoring runs early and putting Pittsburgh behind, but it was the Panther's turn to do so.

It was not until the bottom of the third that Georgia Tech managed to get their first runs of the ACC Tournament. Colin Hall scored due to an error and then Tres Gonzales drove in two runs with a hit but was out at second. The runners scored first however and Georgia Tech led 3-2.

The Yellow Jackets continued to stretch the lead with a Tim Borden solo home run and it was 4-2.

At the bottom of the fifth, Georgia Tech added on two more runs with an Andrew Jenkins RBI single and an RBI double by Borden making it 6-2. The offense was clicking on all levels and it looked like it was going to be Georgia Tech's day.

Pittsburgh was not going to go away though. Medich came back out for the sixth inning and that is when the Panthers started to put a run together. Back-to-back home runs got the lead down to 6-5 and it was starting to look like a bad decision to bring Medich back out for another inning. It would be a nightmare inning for Georgia Tech, as they would give up eight runs in the inning and would then trail 10-6.

Pitt would continue to add runs and got two more on the board in the bottom of the eighth and made it a 12-6 game.

This was a disappointing start to the ACC Tournament. Georgia Tech just came off of a dominant series sweep over Pitt and to lose like this is not the way Georgia Tech wants to start things off this postseason.

Georgia Tech will play Louisville on Thursday at 11:00 A.M.

