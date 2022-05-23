Georgia Tech Baseball: Postseason Projections Heading Into ACC Tournament

It is officially one week before selection day for teams that are hoping to make the NCAA Baseball tournament. Conference Tournaments are set to begin this week and that will help determine who is going to make the field of 64 and who hosts regionals.

One team that was on the bubble even just a week ago was Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech is now on a six-game winning streak and entering the ACC Tournament with lots of momentum. In the process of their six-game winning streak, the Yellow Jackets have seemingly secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but one can never be certain and they need to have a good performance this week to secure that spot.

D1Baseball has one of the most closely followed projections by fans of college baseball and they updated their projected field of 64 after the final games of the regular season this weekend. Let's take a look and see where they have Georgia Tech headed for their regional.

Projected Region:

For this projected regional, Georgia Tech is going to be playing some familiar opponents. The region host is Georgia Southern, who the Yellow Jackets have played twice this year. Georgia is also one of the teams in the region and that is a team that Georgia Tech has had success against this year. Campbell is the fourth team in the region.

This would be an intriguing region for a number of reasons. With three in-state teams, it would be fun for all fanbases. These teams played each other this year, with each team beating the other at least once. These could be competitive and exciting games, much like when the teams played earlier this year.

This would be a very winnable region for Georgia Tech and they are playing well right now. We will see how they do in the ACC Tournament and how that could change their outlook on where they will head for the postseason.

