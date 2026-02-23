Georgia Tech Remains No.5 In Latest D1 Baseball Rankings

Georgia Tech remains No.5 in the latest D1 Baseball rankings that came out on Monday morning. The Yellow Jackets remain the top-ranked team in the ACC and have continued to dominate opponents with their 8-0 start of the season. This past weekend presented new challenges to the program, but they still prevailed.

The Yellow Jackets completed the sweep against Stony Brook this past weekend and completed it with a 21-run effort on Sunday. The Ramblin Wreck scored seven runs in the first inning and 14 runs through the first three. Drew Burress once again didn’t disappoint leading off the game with a home run, his second consecutive game doing so. Georgia Tech would jump out to a 14-0 lead in the game before both teams emptied their benches. The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 when Burress hits a home run.

Georgia Tech remains the top offense in the nation and has 126 runs, the most in program history through eight games. Vahn Lackey has continued to impress with his 15 RBIs this season for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has five players who are in the double-digits with RBIs this season, including Lackey, Alex Hernandez, Ryan Zuckerman, Jarren Advincula, and Drew Rogers.

It has been a collective effort which has allowed the Yellow Jackets to thrive on offense. The pitching has also been very good this season for Georgia Tech. Freshman Cooper Underwood made his second career start and pitched four innings of scoreless baseball. He didn’t allow any runs or hits and had four strikeouts. He earned his first career victory this past weekend after lowering his ERA to 2.35.

The Yellow Jackets will be back in action on Tuesday when they play against the Georgia State Panthers before their weekend series against Northwestern. Georgia Tech remains on pace to have a historic season on offense and potentially break an NCAA record for the most runs, which was set by Wichita State in 1982. There is still a lot of baseball to be played, but the Yellow Jackets are right on track.

Georgia Tech has scored 126 runs through its first eight games. That 15.75 runs/game pace puts Tech on track for 850 runs over the course of the 54-game regular season. The NCAA record for most runs in a season is 858, recorded by Wichita State in 1982. Should the Jackets maintain their current scoring pace, they would break that record in the first game of the ACC tournament.

