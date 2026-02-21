LIVE Updates - No. 5 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Stony Brook Baseball, Game Two Score

After getting a win in game one of the series against Stony Brook, Georgia Tech is going to go for another win in their Friday night double header. The Yellow Jackets offense took a little bit to get going in game one, but they put up ten runs combined in the 5th and 6th innings to pull ahead and stay ahead for a 14-5 victory.

Will Georgia Tech put up another big offensive number in game two of this series?

Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for the next game in the series. Justin Shadek is getting the start for Georgia Tech in game two

1. 2B Jarren Advincula

2. CF Drew Burress

3. RF Will Baker

4. 1B Alex Hernandez

5. C Vahn Lackey

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. LF Caleb Daniel

8. DH Drew Rogers

9. SS Carson Kerce

