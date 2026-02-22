LIVE Updates - No. 5 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Stony Brook Baseball, Game Four Score

Pregame

Cooper Underwood is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up today:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. 1B Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. RF Ryan Baker

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. LF Caleb Daniel

8. DH Drew Rogers

9. SS Carson Kerce

After a dramatic walk-off win in extra innings on Saturday night, Georgia Tech aims for a series sweep and to keep its unbeaten season alive today vs Stony Brook.

The Yellow Jackets offense had its toughest day of the year, scoring six runs. They had reached double digits in the previous six games, but were held mostly in check yesterday by Stony Brook. Will they bounce back today?

After a rough outing from Mason Patel, Georgia Tech's bullpen pitched six consecutive scoreless innings and kept them in the game while the offense played catch up.

