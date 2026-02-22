All Yellow Jackets

LIVE Updates - No. 5 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Stony Brook Baseball, Game Four Score

Georgia Tech is aiming for another series sweep and to remain undefeated today when they take on Stony Brook
Jackson Caudell|
May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets outfielder Drew Burress (8) slides into third base during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
May 31, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets outfielder Drew Burress (8) slides into third base during the first inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Pregame

Cooper Underwood is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up today:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. 1B Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. RF Ryan Baker

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. LF Caleb Daniel

8. DH Drew Rogers

9. SS Carson Kerce

After a dramatic walk-off win in extra innings on Saturday night, Georgia Tech aims for a series sweep and to keep its unbeaten season alive today vs Stony Brook.

The Yellow Jackets offense had its toughest day of the year, scoring six runs. They had reached double digits in the previous six games, but were held mostly in check yesterday by Stony Brook. Will they bounce back today?

After a rough outing from Mason Patel, Georgia Tech's bullpen pitched six consecutive scoreless innings and kept them in the game while the offense played catch up.

