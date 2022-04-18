Georgia Tech vs North Carolina Series Recap

Georgia Tech Baseball took on North Carolina this weekend. How did the Yellow Jackets fare against the Tar Heels?

Georgia Tech came into the weekend coming off of a frustrating loss to Georgia State and needed to get another ACC series victory. North Carolina is a stout home team and winning a series would not be easy at all, but the Yellow Jackets found a way to get it done, despite shaky pitching performances.

Game One

The first game of the series on Friday night was an offensive showcase for both teams. Georgia Tech was able to hit four home runs in the game on Friday and show why they are one of the top offenses in the country.

Kevin Parada had a great night in game one, hitting multiple home runs and showing why he is one of the top prospects in the country. Andrew Jenkins and Drew Compton were the other Yellow Jackets hitters that hit home runs that night.

Those were not the only Tech hitters that had a good night. Tim Borden, Chandler Simpson, and Tres Gonzales all contributed to the 15-run effort.

As well as the offense performed, the pitching was poor in this game. The Tar Heels hit multiple home runs and scored 12 total runs in the game. that is unacceptable for a team that some think can win the ACC.

Game Two

While the offense was fantastic in game one of the series. game two was a different story. The only thing that stayed consistent from the Yellow Jackets from game one to game two was how poor the pitching was.

North Carolina struck early and often in this game. The Yellow Jackets were unable to keep up and surrendered double-digit runs yet again.

Starting pitcher Logan McGuire only lasted 2.1 innings and surrendered five runs to the Tar Heels.

Offensively, it was not the home run parade like the other games in the series. Borden did have a solo home run in the game and Parada drove in some runs. Stephen Reid also had a nice day off the bench.

Overall, it was a forgettable game for Tech and they were looking to move on quickly to Sunday's matchup.

Game Three:

The offense rediscovered itself in Sunday's series-deciding match against the Tar Heels.

Parada started the day off with a grand slam that gave Tech an early 4-0 lead, but he would not be the only player in the lineup to power the offense on Sunday.

Colin Hall would have a solo home run and Borden would be the player of the game for the Yellow Jackets. He already had a solo home run in the game, but with the game at 7-6 in the top of the ninth inning, Borden cleared the bases with Tech's second grand slam of the day. That would be the difference in the game, despite North Carolina scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Georgia Tech got the series win and will get ready for a matchup with Mercer on Tuesday.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado stars in Pelican's victory

Who could be the top edge targets for Georgia Tech in 2023?

Georgia Tech Softball gets weekend sweep

Projecting Georgia Tech's defensive line depth chart for 2022