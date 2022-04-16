Who Could be the top Edge Targets for Georgia Tech in the 2023 Recruiting Class?

Georgia Tech Football has 13 offers currently out there for some of the best edge talents in the country, but they are going to have to narrow their focus and find their top targets for the 2023 recruiting class. The Yellow Jackets have some uncertainty at the position ahead of this season due to their top two edge rusher leaving. If the guys that play this year are unimpressive, that could open the door for freshmen to earn playing time.

In recent years, having a top edge rusher has become one of the top priorities when building a quality roster in football. That is why head coach Geoff Collins and his staff need to identify and target the right prospects to make an impact quickly.

Let's take a look at the top edge targets for Georgia Tech in the 2023 Recruiting class.

Ashley Williams- Zachary High School, LA

The most recent offer at edge is Ashley Williams, an intriguing prospect from the state of Louisiana. Williams possesses the size and athleticism that teams want from defensive ends and he is starting to get noticed by some big schools, including some ACC rivals.

Florida State, Auburn, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, and Louisiana are some of his other offers right now. Williams is flying under the radar right now and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to get ahead in this recruitment. This will be an intriguing battle to keep an eye on going forward.

Zachariah Keith- Douglas County High School, GA

This is a name that should be familiar to most Georgia Tech fans, as Keith was once committed to the Yellow Jackets until January. Keith opened his recruitment back up, but there is still interest in the Yellow Jackets. He was in Atlanta for a visit in March and the Yellow Jackets are still hoping to land the talented player.

Since his de-commitment, Keith has picked up offers from Jackson State, Maryland, Michigan State, West Virginia, and Tennessee. He is a talented player that is also in-state. Collins and his staff have work to do if they hope to get Keith back in the fold.

Zakaih Saez- St. Thomas Aquinas High School, FL

One of the most intriguing edge prospects that Georgia Tech is after at the position is Zakaih Saez, a defensive end prospect that plays at one of the best high schools in the country, St. Thomas Aquinas in South Florida. Saez is still growing into his frame, but at 6-3 215 LBS, there is a lot to build on and he possesses exceptional athleticism.

Saez received his offer from the Yellow Jackets in January and has other offers from ACC schools. Florida State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Wake Forest have all extended offers to the talented prospect and it will be a battle for Georgia Tech to win this recruitment. However, his talent is evident and he could be an instant impact player in Atlanta.

