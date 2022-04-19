Georgia Tech's Tim Borden Earns National and ACC Player of the Week

For the second straight week, a Georgia Tech hitter is getting recognized for his efforts on the field. After an incredible series against North Carolina, Borden was named the ACC player of the week as well as Collegiate Baseball's national player of the week.

Last week it was Kevin Parada who earned the honors of both conference and national player of the week after his great series against Florida State. Parada can earn those honors every week if we are being honest and it was nice to see Borden get some much-deserved recognition.

The Georgia Tech designated hitter had three home runs on just five hits in the series against the Tar Heels. He also had nine RBIs in the series as well. No hit was bigger than Borden's grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to extend Georgia Tech's lead from 7-6 to 11-6.

Borden is just one of many dangerous hitters in the Yellow Jackets lineup. The Louisville transfer helps make Georgia Tech's offense as lethal as any in the country and can give them a chance in any game they play.

Georgia Tech Baseball is going to be back in action at home Tuesday against Mercer at 6:00 p.m and then will have an ACC home series this upcoming weekend against the Duke Blue Devils.

