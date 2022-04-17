Georgia Tech Lands Buffalo Transfer Running Back Dylan McDuffie

Georgia Tech has been in pursuit of several transfers to help boost the team and on Sunday night, they got some help for their rushing attack. Dylan McDuffie, a grad transfer running back from the University of Buffalo, announced on Sunday night that he was taking his talents to Georgia Tech and joining the Yellow Jackets football program.

This adds another experienced running back to the Yellow Jackets' room. McDuffie rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and 11 touchdowns. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry and also contributed 14 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. McDuffie is a bigger back at 6-0 200 LBS and is going to bring a physicality to the backfield for Georgia Tech.

This is the ninth transfer that Georgia Tech has landed since the season ended. He is also the second transfer back to commit to playing for Georgia Tech, joining Louisville transfer Hassan Hall. McDuffie will have to compete with Hall, Dontae Smith, and true freshman Antonio Martin for carries this season.

Under new offensive coordinator Chip Long, expect Georgia Tech to lean heavily on the running game, much like when he was the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame. There will be multiple guys getting carries and I think McDuffie is going to have every chance to be the lead back. This was a solid get for head coach Geoff Collins, who is in need of a big season in 2022.

