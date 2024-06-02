How to Watch: Georgia Tech Baseball vs UNC Wilmington In Athens Regional Elimination Game
For the second straight day, Georgia Tech Baseball will look to avoid elimination.
The Yellow Jackets were able to get a 4-2 win over Army on Saturday afternoon and keep their season alive. They will have a rematch with the UNC Wilmington Seahawks today at 12:00 p.m. EST and the winner of that game will get to face the Georgia Bulldogs tonight while the loser will be sent home.
Friday's matchup with the Seahawks did not go well for Georgia Tech. They were shutout 9-0 and their offense could not hit against their pitching. The offense for Georgia Tech has only scored four runs in the past three games combined and one of them was a bases loaded walk. They are going to have to be sharp today vs UNC Wilmington if they hope to have a chance vs the Bulldogs tonight.
Here is how you can watch today's first game:
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (32-24) vs UNC Wilmington Seahawks (40-20)
DATE/TIME
• Sunday, June 2nd at 12:00 p.m. EST (ACC Network)
STADIUM
• Foley Field – Athens, GA
TV/ONLINE
• Sunday's first game will be on ACC Network and the Georgia Tech Gameday App
Here is a little preview of today's opponent, courtesy of our own Rohan Roman:
"As their losses to Cornell, Pitt, and Miami prove, Georgia Tech cannot overlook UNC-Wilmington. While the Coastal Athletic Association is not an especially strong conference, the Seahawks have the highest RPI in their conference at 34 per D1 Baseball. They also won the CAA over talented teams like Northeastern and College of Charleston. Offensively, their statistical profile is not especially impressive. They rank outside the top 100 in every metric except home runs. Still, their home run numbers are somewhat mitigated by a 21% strikeout rate, which ranks 225th-best in the country. Georgia Tech's pitchers should be able to readily throw strikes against this lineup and control the zone.
The two hitters Georgia Tech really needs to watch out for are first baseman Tanner Thach and centerfielder Trevor Marsh. One of the best players in the CAA, Thach's power is his calling card. He hit a team-leading 27 home runs and 74 RBIs while slugging .714 in 2024. Marsh is more of a contact hitter, indicated by his team-best .372 batting average and on-base percentage of .442. If one or both of Thach and Marsh get going early, the game could easily get away from the Yellow Jackets. Since head coach Randy Hood often deploys Thach and Marsh in the three and four hole, getting through the top of the lineup will be critical for Georgia Tech.
UNC-Wilmington's pitching staff has strong numbers, but it is fair to question how they will translate against a lineup like Georgia Tech's.RJ Sales is the team's ace, sporting a ERA of 3.70 and 87 strikeouts. The depth cannot be underestimated, either. Fellow starters like Jacob Shafer and Zane Taylor all threw more than 50 strikeouts and do not really walk batters.Some of those numbers are inflated by playing in the CAA, but this is still a talented rotation.
Georgia Tech can put itself in a position to beat UNCW by limiting the Thach-Marsh duo. If they force the other hitters in the lineup to generate offense, it becomes much easier to pitch to them. The Yellow Jackets have been great at getting on-base (sixth-best OBP in the country per Friday Starters) and there is no reason they cannot continue to do so against the Seahawks. It all comes down to whether they can muster the power to turn baserunners into runs."