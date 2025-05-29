How to Watch: Georgia Tech Baseball vs Western Kentucky In Oxford Regional Matchup
Tomorrow, the NCAA Baseball Tournament begins and Georgia Tech will start their journey of trying to win the Oxford regional. The Yellow Jackets come into the regional as the No. 2 seed and will start their tournament by facing Western Kentucky.
Despite winning 40 games and the ACC regular season championship, the Yellow Jackets were not selected to host a regional and it looks like they are hoping to channel that frustration into performing well this week and advancing to their first super regional in nearly 20 years.
Here is how you can watch tomorrow's game, plus the rest of the regional th
Friday, May 30
Game 1: WKU vs. Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2: Murray State vs. Ole Miss, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser, 2 p.m. (TBD)
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner, 6 p.m. (TBD)
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser, 3 p.m. (TBD)
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 7 p.m. (TBD)
Monday, June 2 (if necessary)
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, TBD
Friday – 3 PM
TV: ESPN+| Watch Live
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Analyst: Wiley Ballard
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Ole Miss is the favorite to win their regional at -105, but Georgia Tech is right behind them at +150. No. 3 seed Western Kentucky is at +470 and No. 4 seed Murray State is of course a long shot at +1400. It feels like it is going to come down to Georgia Tech and Ole Miss, but don't underestimate Western Kentucky. They have enough talent to make things interesting this weekend.
To win the national championship, Georgia Tech is starting off at +4000.
Georgia Tech has not faced any of these programs this season and is 0-3 against the SEC this season, though all were close games.
This will be the 36th NCAA Tournament berth for GT and the fifth in the last six years. The Jackets are 79-71 (.527) all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 71-60 (.542) in Regional action. This is the 25th NCAA Tournament appearance in the Danny Hall era with the Jackets posting a 64-55 (.538) postseason record in that span
This season, the Yellow Jackets posted a 13-6 record on the road (.684) – the best road record since 2004 (14-3). This will be the final regional for 2025 ACC Coach of the Year Danny Hall who announced back in March that this would be his final season on The Flats. Coach Hall has led the Yellow Jackets to five Super Regional Appearances (2000, ’02, ’04, ’05, ’06) and three College World Series appearances (1994, 2002 and 2006).
