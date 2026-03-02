Georgia Tech Remains A Top Team in Latest D1 Baseball Rankings

It was a 3-1 week for Georgia Tech and that record kept them in the top five of the latest D1 Baseball Rankings. The Yellow Jackets remain the highest ranked team in the ACC ahead of the first weekend of conference play. The teams ranked ahead of them are UCLA, LSU, Texas, and Mississippi State.

Georgia Tech lost their midweek game against Georgia State last Tuesday, but bounced back by sweeping Northwestern over the weekend, with two of those games being run ruled. This week, the Yellow Jackets look to avenge their loss to the Panthers in a rematch on Tuesday and then Georgia Tech opens ACC play at home with a weekend series against Virginia Tech.

Offense is as advertised

Tech has scored 174 runs through their first 12 games. The most runs Georgia Tech has ever recorded through the first 12 games of a season in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 12 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

GT is outscoring its opponents 174-51 through 12 games, that +123 margin is the highest through 12 games in program history. Tech outpaced Northwestern 45-12 across the weekend for a +33 margin of victory. This marks the third weekend series in which the Jackets have outscored their opponents by at least 30 runs: +39 vs. Bowling Green, +33 vs. Stony Brook, and +33 vs. Northwestern

Tech improves to 11-1, tied for the best start to a season since starting 12-0 back in 2016. James Ramsey now holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through 12 games, 11-1. The Jackets have recorded 183 hits in their first 12 games, a new record for the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets have hit 40 doubles this season after connecting for three more today. The Jackets are hitting doubles at a 3.33/game rate, which would put them on pace for 180 doubles this season, which would break the program record of 164 set back in 1994.

GT has now swept each of its first three weekend series for the first time since 2009. The Tech bullpen set a new season high with a 12.1 inning scoreless streak over the course of the last four games. The streak was halted in the 5th inning today. Ryan Zuckerman and Drew Rogers become the fourth and fifth Yellow Jackets to hit multiple home runs in a single game this year, joining Vahn Lackey, Jarren Advincula, and Caleb Daniel.