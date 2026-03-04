Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech 4-1 Win Over Georgia State Tuesday Night

Georgia Tech gets revenge on in-state opponent Georgia State in a defensive showdown at Gwinnett Field. The Yellow Jackets go scoring in the fourth inning to take the lead and control of the game. The defense was much better, only allowing four hits all game and a total of one run. The Yellow Jackets are now 12-1 on the season its best start since 2016.

Ryan Zuckerman Show

Zuckerman carried the offense at gwinnett field, bringing in an RBI double to help with the scoring. He also added a team-best fifth home run of the season on a solo shot. It was his fourth in the past two games. Zuckerman now has 27 career homers for the Yellow Jackets. Zuckerman played the best out of any Georgia Tech player, finishing 2-3 on the evening and had a .422 batting average for the game. It is good to see Zuckerman play at a high level with it being an overall defensive day, and the offense struggled some against the Panthers.

Pitcher Dimitri Angelakos Carries The Day

He went five innings, finishing with five strikeouts, two hits, and zero earned runs on 65 pitches. He concluded the day with a 3.86 ERA. When the Yellow Jackets played Georgia State last week, their starter delivered, and Angelakos did the same after they struggled a week ago. Angelakos earned his first career victory for his efforts and now has a 1.86 ERA in 9.2 innings pitched this season, which is the lowest on the team

Major Bounce Back For The Yellow Jackets

It wasn’t always pretty but the Yellow Jackets did what they needed to secure the victory Their fourth inning was stellar as they brought in two runs to take an early 2-0. The Ramblin Wreck followed that up with a Zuckerman homer in the sixth inning with gave them a comfortable 3-0 lead. Drew Rogers shot to center field brought in Parker Brosius to give the Yellow Jackets a 4-1 lead in the ninth inning. The Yellow Jackets went 9-34 on the evening, which is a major upgrade from a week ago.

The Bullpen Was Ready To Play

The Yellow Jackets were led by Angelakos who was outstanding with his five strikeouts, but the bullpen played at a high level on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets allowed just one run after the fifth inning when Angelakos came out of the game. Georgia also only used two pitchers after he went out, compared to six a week ago. Charlie Wilcox was solid in his two innings, even though he allowed a run and a hit. Caden Spivey shut things down for the Yellow Jackets in the final two innings with two strikeouts and just one hit when he came into the game. It was a team effort, but the pitching was much better on Tuesday night as they held Georgia State to just a .133 batting average.