Virginia Tech vs. Clemson Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 11

The Clemson Tigers now find themselves in second place in the ACC, only half a game back from the Duke Blue Devils. They have a huge game against Duke coming up on Saturday, but before they concern themselves with that game, they need to make sure they take care of business against Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

The Hoskies are 5-6 in conference play, having lost back-to-back games to Duke and NC State.

Let's dive into the odds and my favorite wager for tonight's ACC showdown.

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Virginia Tech +8.5 (-115)

Clemson -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Virginia Tech +310

Clemson -400

Total

OVER 135.5 (-115)

UNDER 135.5 (-105)

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 11

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Virginia Tech Record: 16-8 (5-6 in ACC)

Clemson Record: 20-4 (10-1 in ACC)

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Virginia Tech is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

Virginia Tech is 6-0 ATS in its last six road games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Virginia Tech's last five games

Clemson is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. Virginia Tech

Clemson is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Clemson's last seven games

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson Key Player to Watch

RJ Godfrey, F - Clemson Tigers

Clemson's best path to victory tonight is going to be to attack the interior of this Virginia Tech defense. That means their forward, RJ Godfrey, has to bring his best stuff tonight. He's leading the team in points per game, averaging 11.9, while also averaging 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet on the total and take the UNDER. These two teams are two of the best defensive teams in the country. Clemson comes into tonight ranking 17th in defensive efficiency, while Virginia Tech comes in at 105th. The Hokies have struggled offensively, ranking just 174th in effective field goal percentage.

The perimeter of the Virginia Tech defense is also going to play a big role tonight. They rank 27th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 30% from beyond the arc. That has a chance to nullify a big part of the Clemson offense.

Finally, it's important to note that Clemson plays at one of the slowest paces in the country, ranking 330th in adjusted tempo. If they control the pace in this game and lock down Virginia Tech defensively, this is going to be a low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 135.5 (-105) via BetMGM

