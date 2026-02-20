How To Watch and Listen To No. 5 Georgia Tech vs Stony Brook: Start Time and TV Channel
Georgia Tech is back on the diamond for a four-game series against Stony Brook. It is the first-ever meeting between Stony Brook and Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech comes into the series 4-0 on the young season, and Stony Brook is still searching for a win this season.
The Yellow Jackets have one of the top offenses in the country, already leading in average (.478), OPS (1.295), hits (77), runs (75), and doubles (19). Georgia Tech has scored 20 or more runs twice in its first four games. The Ramblin Wreck has scored 10+ runs in each of its first four games for the third time in program history. The offense has been as advertised so far this season.
The Yellow Jackets have also been getting it done defensively and have only allowed 12 runs through the first four game which is the lowest since 2016. Georgia Tech tied a program record with 19 strikeouts in a 25-1 win. It was a superb effort on offense and defense for the Ramblin Wreck. Georgia Tech began the season with a sweep of Bowling Green and then
The Yellow Jackets decided to alter their schedule and do a double-header on Friday in preparation for inclement weather this upcoming weekend. Saturday will be a single game instead of a double-header. Here is how you can watch the series.
How to Watch
FEB 20-22, 2026 • 3 PM | 7 PM (approx.) | 3 PM | 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Probable Starting Pitchers
Friday Game 1 – GT – RHP Tate McKee (1-0) vs. SBU – LHP Micah Worley (0-1)
Friday Game 2 – GT – TBA vs. SBU– RHP Hunter Colagrande (0-1)
Saturday – GT – Mason Patel (1-0) vs. SBU– RHP Matthew Canizares (0-0)
Sunday – GT – LHP Cooper Underwood (0-0) vs. SBU – LHP Nick Rizzo (0-1)
Friday – 3 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nick Klos
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Friday – 7 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nick Klos
Analyst: Kyle Wren
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Saturday – 3 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Nick Klos
Analyst: Kyle Wren
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Sunday – 1 PM
TV: ACCNX | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Brady Penn
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.Follow najehwilk