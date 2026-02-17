How to Watch No. 5 Georgia Tech vs Georgia Southern: Preview, Starting Pitchers, and TV Channel

After their opening weekend sweep of Bowling Green, No. 5 Georgia Tech rolls down south to Statesboro to face Georgia Southern for their first midweek clash of the season.

On opening weekend, the offense lived up to the billing, going off for 50 runs over a three game sweep of Bowling Green - the most over an opening weekend three-game series in program history. It was the most runs scored through the first three games of a regular season since Tech scored 77 runs in the first three games of the 1975 season, which included a 41-0 victory over Earlham College, still the Division I record for largest margin of victory. Tech scored 27 runs in the second game, tied for the most runs scored by GT in a single game since 1994 – Danny Hall’s first year with Georgia Tech, and the year the Yellow Jackets finished runners-up at the College World Series.

The Jackets have now scored double-digit runs in each of their first three games of the season for the first time since 2006, the last time Georgia Tech made it to the College World Series. Through just three games, the Yellow Jackets lead the nation in batting average (.464) and OBP (.596) and are in the Top 5 in doubles (#3 - 13), hits (#4 - 51), OPS (#4 - 1.260), scoring (#5 - 16.7), and walks (#5 - 31). Will Baker is tied for the Power 4 lead with a .778 batting average, second highest in the nation, and his .857 OBP is the fourth highest mark in the country, No. 2 in Power 4. GT will take on Ga. Southern for the first road test of the 2026 season, Tech leads the all-time series 111-32 and has won the last seven meetings dating back to 2022.

How to Watch

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Probable Starting Pitchers

Tuesday – GT – LHP Dylan Loy (0-0) vs. GS – RHP Will Holder (0-1)

Tuesday – 6 PM

TV: ESPN+ |

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

SERIES STATS: GT vs Georgia Southern



Overall: GT leads, 111-32

at GS: GT leads, 49-16

Georgia Southern was swept by West Virginia in their opening weekend series, but Georgia Tech should not take them lightly. The midweek matchups are crucial and the Yellow Jackets should roll tonight if they play anything close to their best.

