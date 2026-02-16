Georgia Tech Remains Near The Top Of The College Baseball Rankings After Sweeping Bowling Green

The opening weekend of the season could not have gone better for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets swept Bowling Green and their offense, which was hailed as the best in the country coming into the season, was as advertised.

After the opening weekend of the season, Georgia Tech's position in the rankings has not changed.

Here is where the Yellow Jackets rank in all the major NCAA Baseball rankings:

D1 Baseball: No. 5

Baseball America: No. 4

NCBWA: No. 5

Big Opening Weekend

Georgia Tech has now swept each of their last five opening weekend series dating back to 2022. The 50-11 overall score of this weekend is the largest margin of victory (39) for a three-game series since Tech swept Western Carolina by a 47-run margin back in 2019. Fifty runs scored is the most over an opening weekend three-game series in program history. It’s the most runs scored through the first three games of a regular season since Tech scored a whopping 77 runs in the first three games of the 1975 season, which included a 41-0 victory over Earlham College, still the Division I record for largest margin of victory in a game.

James Ramsey becomes the fifth Tech head coach to begin his tenure 3-0, joining Danny Hall, John Heisman, Kid Clay and Joe Pittard. The 27 runs in game one is tied for the most runs scored by GT in a single game since 1994 – Danny Hall’s first year with Georgia Tech, and the year the Yellow Jackets finished runners-up at the College World Series.

The Jackets have now scored double-digit runs in each of their first three games of the season for the first time since 2006, the last time Georgia Tech made it to the College World Series. Georgia Tech pitching struck out 37 batters over the course of the series, good enough for a 13.32 K/9 clip, the program record for K/9 over a full season is 10.00, set back in 1998. The Jackets drew 15 walks in game one, the most in single game since drawing 19 vs. Virginia Tech in 2024.

Georgia Tech is off to a great start and they are going to look to carry their momentum when they travel south tomorrow to face Georgia Southern at 6:00 p.m. ET in Statesboro. The starting pitchers for that game have yet to be announced.

