LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Georgia Southern Baseball Score

Bottom of the 1st

Top of the 1st

Advincula struck out to start the inning, but a single from Burress led way to an RBI single from Schmidt and Georgia Tech grabbed a 1-0 lead. Hernandez struck out and Lackey flew out to end the inning, but Yellow Jackets have the early lead in Statesboro.

After their opening weekend sweep of Bowling Green, No. 5 Georgia Tech rolls down south to Statesboro to face Georgia Southern for their first midweek clash of the season.

On opening weekend, the offense lived up to the billing, going off for 50 runs over a three-game sweep of Bowling Green - the most over an opening weekend three-game series in program history. It was the most runs scored through the first three games of a regular season since Tech scored 77 runs in the first three games of the 1975 season, which included a 41-0 victory over Earlham College, still the Division I record for largest margin of victory. Tech scored 27 runs in the second game, tied for the most runs scored by GT in a single game since 1994 – Danny Hall’s first year with Georgia Tech, and the year the Yellow Jackets finished runners-up at the College World Series.

Dylan Loy is on the mound tonight, making his first start as a Yellow Jacket and here is the lineup for Georgia Tech:

1. 2B Jarren Advincula

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 1B Kent Schmidt

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. C Vahn Lackey

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. DH Will Baker

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. SS Carson Kerce

More Georgia Tech Baseball News: