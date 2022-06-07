Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Athlete Archie Chambers

Georgia Tech Football just wrapped up their first official visit weekend of the month and came away from the weekend with two commitments in the 2023 recruiting class. On top of the visits, Georgia Tech is looking for new prospects to offer and is always on the lookout for the next talented prospect.

One of the latest offers from Georgia Tech went out to a talented prospect from New Orleans named Archie Chambers. Chambers is a 6-2 200 LBS prospect who can multiple positions. Versatility is always a huge plus when it comes to recruitment and that is something that Chambers has.

The other offers that Chambers has currently are from Marshall and Florida International. Georgia Tech is his first power five offer and that could give the Yellow Jackets the early edge. Look for the coaching staff to potentially try and get Chambers on campus for a visit.

Georgia Tech finally has a little bit of recruiting momentum and they are going to look to keep it going throughout the month of June.

