Skip to main content

2023 Three-Star Offensive Tackle Ethan Mackenny Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech gets its first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class with Ethan Mackenny

Georgia Tech Football finally has its first commit in the 2023 recruiting class. After being on his official visit this past weekend, three-star offensive tackle Ethan Mackenny from Lassiter High School in Georgia committed to Georgia Tech. This is a big win for head coach Geoff Collins and his staff in keeping a talented offensive lineman home to play for the Yellow Jackets. 

Mackenny is a talented offensive lineman with offers from other power five programs. Boston College, NC State, Louisville, Missouri, Michigan State, North Carolina, and Pitt, among other ACC programs. 

It is a huge win to beat out your conference rivals for a commitment. The offensive line is being rebuilt at Georgia Tech with new offensive coordinator Chip Long at the helm and this is a player that can help down the line. 

Good pickup for Georgia Tech. We will see if more commitments come on other official visits this month, as there are several lined up. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Kevin Parada and Andrew Jenkins were named All-Americans

UCLA Defensive End transfer Christian Burkhalter chooses Georgia Tech

2023 athlete Che Ojarikre on an official visit to Georgia Tech

Top 2023 cornerback target officially visiting Georgia Tech

Ethan Mackenny
Football

2023 Three-Star Offensive Tackle Ethan Mackenny Commits to Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell24 seconds ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Eliminates Campbell, Setting up Showdown With #1 Tennessee in Regional Final

By Jackson Caudell4 hours ago
Charlie Thomas
Football

Three Georgia Tech Players Named Preseason All-ACC by Athlon Sports

By Jackson Caudell13 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech set for Rematch with Campbell in Elimination Game

By Jackson Caudell23 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Defeats Alabama State 13-4 and Avoids Elimination

By Jackson CaudellJun 4, 2022
Zachariah Keith
Football

Top Edge Target Zachariah Keith Sets Official Visit Date to Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellJun 4, 2022
Zion Taylor
Football

Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Target Zion Taylor Releases Top Ten

By Jackson CaudellJun 4, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Loses NCAA Tournament Opener to Campbell due to Another Poor Pitching Performance

By Jackson CaudellJun 3, 2022
Georgia Tech
Football

2023 Athlete Che Ojarikre on Official Visit to Georgia Tech this Weekend

By Jackson CaudellJun 3, 2022