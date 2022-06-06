2023 Three-Star Offensive Tackle Ethan Mackenny Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech gets its first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class with Ethan Mackenny

Georgia Tech Football finally has its first commit in the 2023 recruiting class. After being on his official visit this past weekend, three-star offensive tackle Ethan Mackenny from Lassiter High School in Georgia committed to Georgia Tech. This is a big win for head coach Geoff Collins and his staff in keeping a talented offensive lineman home to play for the Yellow Jackets.

Mackenny is a talented offensive lineman with offers from other power five programs. Boston College, NC State, Louisville, Missouri, Michigan State, North Carolina, and Pitt, among other ACC programs.

It is a huge win to beat out your conference rivals for a commitment. The offensive line is being rebuilt at Georgia Tech with new offensive coordinator Chip Long at the helm and this is a player that can help down the line.

Good pickup for Georgia Tech. We will see if more commitments come on other official visits this month, as there are several lined up.

