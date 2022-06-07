Skip to main content

Anthony Wilkins Promoted to Associate Head Coach for Georgia Tech Basketball

Georgia Tech has promoted Anthony Wilkins to be the associate head coach

One of the best assistant coaches in the country earned a well-deserved promotion on Monday afternoon. Georgia Tech assistant head coach Anthony Wilkins was promoted to be the associate head coach for the Yellow Jackets. 

After being at Georgia Tech for four years, Wilkins will now have a new job title. He has been recognized as a key part of the Georgia Tech staff ever since he was hired and is a well-respected coach. He has helped develop talent at Georgia Tech and has been key for some of the offensive firepower on the team and the development of players such as Jose Alvarado, Moses Wright, and Michael Devoe. 

Wilkins is likely to be a head coach somewhere in the near future. He has done very well as an assistant, dating back to his days before he came to Georgia Tech. The Atlanta native has been an instrumental part of head coach Josh Pastner's staff and is being rewarded for those efforts. 

