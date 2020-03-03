All Yellow Jackets
Live Gameday Blog/Thread: Georgia Tech vs Tennessee Tech

Ashley Barnett

Pregame

Georgia Tech starting lineup:

Waddell ss

Michael Guldberg lf

Colin Hall cf

Drew Compton 1b

Baron Radcliff rf

Stephen Reid dh

Jackson Webb 3b

Jadyn Jackson 2b

Cameron Turley c

Jackson Finley p

After falling in the weekend series against the Georgia Bulldogs 0-3 and dropping out of the Top 25 rankings this week, Georgia Tech (7-4) is looking for a bounce back against Tennessee Tech (3-7). The Golden Eagles are also coming off a disappointing weekend after being swept by Bradley University. 

This is the first time the two teams have played since a three-game series in 2002. 

T1: 

Roberts ground out to third

Carrera struck out swinging

Hinchman struck out swinging

B1:

Waddell draws the leadoff walk

Guldberg bunts to the mound for the single. Waddell to second

Hall flies out to center field. Waddell slides to third. 

Guldberg steals second 

Compton strikes out looking on the breaking ball. 

Radcliff takes the intentional walk. Bases loaded

Reid down on strikes, swings and misses. Leaves bases loaded. 

T2:

Johns struck out looking

Long with the solo homer to center field. Golden Eagles get the first run of the game. 

Schad struck out looking

Bryant IV hit in the back by the pitch. Takes first. 

McMeans grounds out to shortstop

