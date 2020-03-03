Live Gameday Blog/Thread: Georgia Tech vs Tennessee Tech
Ashley Barnett
Pregame
Georgia Tech starting lineup:
Waddell ss
Michael Guldberg lf
Colin Hall cf
Drew Compton 1b
Baron Radcliff rf
Stephen Reid dh
Jackson Webb 3b
Jadyn Jackson 2b
Cameron Turley c
Jackson Finley p
After falling in the weekend series against the Georgia Bulldogs 0-3 and dropping out of the Top 25 rankings this week, Georgia Tech (7-4) is looking for a bounce back against Tennessee Tech (3-7). The Golden Eagles are also coming off a disappointing weekend after being swept by Bradley University.
This is the first time the two teams have played since a three-game series in 2002.
T1:
Roberts ground out to third
Carrera struck out swinging
Hinchman struck out swinging
B1:
Waddell draws the leadoff walk
Guldberg bunts to the mound for the single. Waddell to second
Hall flies out to center field. Waddell slides to third.
Guldberg steals second
Compton strikes out looking on the breaking ball.
Radcliff takes the intentional walk. Bases loaded
Reid down on strikes, swings and misses. Leaves bases loaded.
T2:
Johns struck out looking
Long with the solo homer to center field. Golden Eagles get the first run of the game.
Schad struck out looking
Bryant IV hit in the back by the pitch. Takes first.
McMeans grounds out to shortstop
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI
Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_