LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Virginia Tech Baseball Score, Game Two
Can Georgia Tech get the series win vs the Hokies today after winning a thrilling game last night?
After winning a thrilling game one of the series vs Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech is going for the series win today in their first ACC series of the year. Trailing 3-2 going into the 9th, the Yellow Jackets scored two runs to clinch the victory and they also got another great outing from Mason Patel. Patel and the rest of the bullpen have been lights out in recent games.
Here is the lineup for Georgia Tech:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. LF Alex Hernandez
5. 3B Vahn Lackey
6. DH Caleb Daniel
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. 2B Carson Kerce
9. C Drew Rogers
Brady Jones is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets today.
Top of the 1st
