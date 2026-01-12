Three Wide Receivers Georgia Tech Should Target In The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech has added just one wide receiver in the portal so far, Jaylen Mbakwe, who is one of the best additions the Yellow Jackets have gotten in the portal. However, they are going to have to add more to fill out this roster and get major playmakers to fill some of the players who left, like Isiah Canion (Georgia), Jamauri Brice, Zion Taylor (Western Kentucky), Bailey Stockton (Florida), Dean Patterson (eligibility), Eric Rivers (eligibility), and Malik Rutherford (eligibility). Let’s take a look at some viable options still available in the portal.

1. Texas WR DeAndre Moore

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Moore is an experienced wide receiver with a lot of experience and was a top playmaker for the Longhorns this past season. He finished with 38 catches, 538 yards, and four touchdowns. He had his best game against Arkansas, finishing with three catches, 74 yards and three touchdowns. Moore is the top wide receiver left in the portal and the No.4 overall player available. The Yellow Jackets desperately need playmakers who can make plays in the open field and stretch the defense. This is something that Moore specializes in, averaging 14 yards a catch. Moore posted a 73.3 receiving grade and a 71.7 offensive grade this past season with the Longhorns, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

2. Auburn WR Malcolm Simmons

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Malcolm Simmons (4) turns up field after a catch as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead the Mercer Bears 35-17 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is an option the Yellow Jackets definitely should consider because he could also help in special teams. He is a dangerous playmaker with the ball in his hands. He does his damage in the deeper depths of the field (20 yards or more) where he posts his most impressive grades. Simmons finished with a 94.2 receiving grade on passes 20 yards or more and gained 100 yards after the catch, per PFF. He also posted a 93.1 in the short area of the field (0-9 yards) and 93 yards after the catch. Simmons finished his sophomore season with 25 catches, 457 yards, and two touchdowns. He had his best game against Alabama, finishing with three catches for 143 yards and a touchdown, including two 60+ yard catches. If you pair Simmons with Mbakwe, you won’t have to worry about generating explosive plays. They will happen naturally. This move would make Georgia Tech infinitely better, and someone they should target.

3. NC State WR Noah Rogers

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Noah Rogers (5) recovers after an incomplete pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Rogers gives the Yellow Jackets a big body wide reciever that can win the 50/50 ball consistently. In his 6’2 and 205-pound frame, he is a very physical wide receiver with a huge catch radius. This past season with the Wolfpack, Rogers finished with 33 catches, 441 yards, and two touchdowns. His best came against Georgia Tech, where he finished with eight catches for 96 yards and tormented the Yellow Jackets' defense. Head Coach Brent Key got a great look at him in that game and what he can do. He would be an addition that could fulfil the Isiah Canion role for the Yellow Jackets and be a great red zone target, and one that can get those physical yards after the catch. The Yellow Jackets still need a physical wide receiver, and he will fill that void. It will be interesting to see if they make a push.

More Georgia Tech Football News:

•After Recent Commitments, Georgia Tech Now Has One Of The ACC's Highest-Rated Transfer Portal Classes

•Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From Former Oklahoma State EDGE Taje McCoy

•Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From Alabama Transfer Edge Noah Carter

•Report: Georgia Tech Is Bringing A Familiar Name Back to Be The Next Defensive Coordinator

•Former Auburn Offensive Lineman Favour Edwin Commits to Georgia Tech