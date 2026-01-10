Report: Georgia Tech Is Bringing A Familiar Name Back to Be The Next Defensive Coordinator

For the fourth time in his short stint as the head coach at Georgia Tech, Brent Key has been tasked bringing in a new defensive coordinator. After Blake Gideon reportedly left to go back to Texas, Key had to make another hire on that side of the ball and it looks like that hire has been made and it is coach that is familiar with Georgia Tech.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Georgia Tech is going to hire Jason Semore as its new defensive coordinator. Semore left Georgia Tech after the 2022 season, when he was the linebackers coach for the Yellow Jackets, and he went to Marshall to be the defensive coordinator under Charles Huff. Semore followed Huff to Southern Miss and was the Golden Eagles defensive coordinator this past season. He was going to follow Huff to Memphis after Huff landed the head coaching job there, but he is going to be coming back to The Flats to try and turn around this unit.

Sources: Georgia Tech is set to hire Jason Semore as the new defensive coordinator. He’d gone to Memphis with Charles Huff as DC after working for him as defensive coordinator at both Southern Miss and Marshall. pic.twitter.com/QEj3pzjtM0 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2026

Lots of work to do

Sep 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) reacts after a missed field goal by Clemson Tigers place kicker Nolan Hauser (81) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It is safe to say that Georgia Tech has a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball. The Yellow Jackets had one of the worst defenses in the ACC this past season and was a big reason why the team lost four of its last five games. Semore is going to have his work cut out for him.

Georgia Tech has already been busy in the transfer portal, trying to bring in new talent on the defensive side. They have landed Rutgers EDGE Jordan Walker, Colorado DT Tawfiq Thomas, and UConn DT Vincent Carroll-Jackson.

Semore was a defensive analyst at Georgia Tech for two seasons before helping lead Valdosta State to the 2021 NCAA Division II national championship game as defensive coordinator in 2021. In Semore’s lone season at the helm of VSU’s defense, the Blazers ranked among the top 20 nationally in defensive touchdowns (No. 7 – 4), pass defense (No. 15 – 160.0 ypg), red-zone defense (No. 15 – .673) and fumble recoveries (No. 16 – 12). Valdosta State ranked among the top two in the Gulf South Conference – one of Division II’s most competitive leagues – in 10 different defensive statistical categories, including scoring defense (No. 2 – 22.7 ppg), en route to a 12-2 overall record and national runner-up finish.

In his first season back with the Yellow Jackets, Semore groomed All-ACC linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas, who both ranked in the top 25 nationally in total tackles. Eley also ranked third nationally in fumbles forced and Thomas ranked 22nd nationally in fumble recoveries. For his efforts coaching the position, Semore was named among FootballScoop’s Linebackers Coaches of the Year.

In his first season at Marshall, the Herd defense saw themselves in the top 25 nationally in several categories, including No. 9 in red zone defense (.740), No. 19 in opponent’s 3rd down conversions (.324), No. 20 in sacks (2.69) and No. 23 in tackles for loss (6.7).

During the 2024 regular season, Semore helped the Thundering Herd capture the Sun Belt Conference championship by presenting an attacking defense that saw them rank No. 11 nationally in 3rd down conversions allowed (.316). They also ranked No. 22 in sacks (2.77), No. 26 in tackles for loss (6.8), and No. 34 in turnovers gained (20). He helped oversee the league’s Player of the Year in defensive lineman Mike Green, while Marshall enjoyed three defensive first-team all-conference performers and four overall on the three-team selections.

More Georgia Tech News: