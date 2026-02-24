Live Updates: No.5 Georgia Tech vs Georgia State Baseball

Bottom Of The Third

Drew Burress walked while at the plate. Alex Hernandez flied out to center field. Jarren Advincula gets a hit and gets to first base, Burress tries to get to third base but is tracked down and the Panthers touch him for the out. Georgia Tech leads 2-0

Top Of The Third

Jackson Blakley has recorded his seventh stirkeout of the day. Georgia State Asam Haber grounded out for the Panthers. Willis Maginnis for Georgia State reached third base thanks to a fielding error. Despute the Panthers being in scoring position Blakely ended the inning with a strikout. Georgia Tech maintains a 2-0 lead

Bottom Of The Second

Caleb Daniel is grounded into a double play. Drew Rogers striked out at the plate. Georgia Tech has a 2-0 lead after a scoreless inning

Top Of The Second

Georgia Tech goes 1-2-3 scoreless inning. Jackson Blakely adds three strikeouts in the inning and the Yellow Jackets lead 2-0

Bottom of the First

Drew Burress hit by the pitch and heads to first base. Jarren Advincula nails a home run to deep center field and brings in two RBIs with Drew Burress also scoring. The Yellow Jackets go 1-4 in the inning but Georgia Tech leads 2-0.

Top of the First

A scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Jackson Blakely but he alllows two hits in first inning. Georgia State goes 2-5 but doesn't score a run. Score is tied 0-0

Pregame

Cooper Underwood is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up today:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. 1B Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. RF Ryan Baker

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. LF Caleb Daniel

8. DH Drew Rogers

9. SS Carson Kerce

10. P Jackson Blakely

Georgia Tech looks to maintain its strong start to the season and continue to build on the momentum. They will face a pretty good Georgia State team who comes in at 6-2 this year. The Yellow Jackets have one of the top offenses in the country and has 126 runs this season and 133 hits. They will be at home for the cross town matchup looking to add their ninth win of the year.

