How To Watch No.5 Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: Preview & TV Channel

Georgia Tech rolled past Stony Brook to a 4-0 sweep and is now 8-0 on the season. In the recently released D1 Baseball rankings, the Yellow Jackets are the No.5 team in the country. Georgia State is 6-2 on the season and swept Bellarmine at home in its recent series, including an 18-8 win to wrap up the series.

The Yellow Jackets have one of the best offenses in the country, leading D1 in batting average (.440), OPS (1.252), and hits (133). They rank second in runs (126), walks (71), and third in slugging percentage (.689). The Yellow Jackets have scored 20 runs in three of the eight games played this season for the first time in program history. The 126 total runs are a Georgia Tech record for the first eight games of the season.

The Yellow Jackets are also getting it done on the defensive side of the ball and have surrendered five or fewer runs in each of their first eight games for the first time since 2014. It is just the 14th time in program history that they have accomplished that kind of feat. They have done it with stellar pitching and capable starters who haven't allowed teams to get in a groove and get way ahead of them early in games. The Yellow Jackets have a well-balanced unit.

New head coach James Ramsey has tied John Heisman for the second-best start to a coaching tenure in Georgia Tech history with an 8-0 start. The Yellow Jackets are led offensively by Alex Hernandez, who leads the country with 18 hits. His slashing percentage is stellar with a .581 avg/.649 OBP/.839 slug, including 13 RBIs. The Yellow Jackets have four players with 12 or more RBIs, the only team in the nation with such a stat line.

Let’s take a look at how you can watch your Yellow Jackets in action on Tuesday.

How to Watch

Probable Starting Pitchers

Tuesday – GT – RHP Jackson Blakely (1-0) vs. GSU – RHP Cole Roberts (0-0)

Tuesday – 4 PM

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard

Analyst: Dusty Isaacs

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

SERIES STATS: GT vs Georgia State

Overall: GT Leads 74-14

Georgia Tech has dominated the series against its crosstown rival. However, the Panthers will be the toughest test for the Yellow Jackets at this point in the year. Can the Yellow Jackets keep up the stellar offensive output and play?

