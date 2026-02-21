LIVE Updates - No. 5 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Stony Brook Baseball, Game Three Score
Can Georgia Tech clinch the series vs Stony Brook today and move to 7-0?
Pregame
Mason Patel is on the mound for game three today and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:
1. 2B Jarren Advincula
2. CF Drew Burress
3. RF Will Baker
4. 1B Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
7. LF Caleb Daniel
8. DH Drew Rogers
9. SS Carson Kerce
After winning both games in the double-header on Friday, Georgia Tech looks to win the series today vs Stony Brook.
- The Jackets have now scored double-digit runs in each of their first six games of the season for the first time in the program’s 131-year history.
- Tech has scored 99 runs through the first six games of the regular season, the 2nd most in program history and the most since 1975 (104), which included a 41-0 victory over Earlham College, still the Division I record for largest margin of victory in a game.
- Tech has scored those 99 runs while only allowing 22. That 77-run margin is the second most through four games in program history, behind only the +84 margin (104-20) of the 1975 season.
- James Ramsey becomes the first Tech coach to begin his tenure 6-0 since 1946 (Joe Pittard) and only the third skipper in program history to reach the 6-0 mark in his first season – also John Heisman (1904)
- The Jackets have recorded 107 hits in their first six games, a new record for the BBCOR era (since 2011).
- Tech pitching has delivered 78 strikeouts over its first six games, also a record for the BBCOR era.
- The Jackets are 4-0 in doubleheaders this season, having also defeated Bowling Green in a doubleheader last weekend: 27-4 and 12-2 (7).
