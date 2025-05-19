NCAA Field of 64 Projections: Georgia Tech Baseball Now Projected To Host A Regional For First Time Since 2019
Georgia Tech not only got their second straight series win over a ranked ACC opponent, but the Yellow Jackets are now ACC regular season champions for the first time since 2005.
Georgia Tech (39-16, 19-11 ACC) came out on top in a tight ACC race that saw six teams win at least 17 conference games, earning its first regular-season championship since it tied for first place in 2011 and its first outright title since 2005. It is Tech’s fifth regular-season championship under legendary 32-year head coach Danny Hall (1997, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2011), who announced in March that this would be his final season at the helm of the Yellow Jackets.
After a midseason losing streak, it looked like Georgia Tech was going to play its way out of hosting a regional, but with a late-season surge, the Yellow Jackets are now once again projected to host. In the latest D1 Baseball Field of 64 Projections, Georgia Tech is hosting a regional as the No. 16 national seed. The other teams in the region include Tennessee, Arizona State, and Columbia. If Georgia Tech won the regional, they would advance to the super regional to likely face No. 1 overall seed Texas in Austin.
Top-seeded Tech has a double-bye in next week’s ACC Tournament and opens postseason play on Thursday at 3 p.m. against No. 8-seeded Wake Forest, No. 9-seeded Miami (Fla.) or No. 16-seeded California. The single-elimination tournament will be held at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
Here is the full bracket for next week:
1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)
Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal (9:00 a.m. E.T.)
Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford (1:00 p.m. ET)
Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 15 Boston College (9:00 p.m. ET)
2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)
Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs No.8 Wake Forest (9:00 a.m. ET)
Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs No. 5 Clemson (1:00 p.m. ET)
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs No. 7 Duke (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs No. 6 Virginia (9:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs No. 1 Georgia Tech (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs No. 4 NC State (7:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)