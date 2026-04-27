Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Georgia Tech Stays at the top After Sweeping Wake Forest

The college baseball season is gearing up for the final stretch before the conference tournaments begin and then NCAA regionals. Heading into that final stretch, Georgia Tech remains the team to be beat in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets rebounded from their series loss to North Carolina by run ruling No. 5 Georgia and then sweeping Wake Forest.

Georgia Tech is on top but how does the rest of the conference look?

Updated ACC Standings (as of 4/26)

1. Georgia Tech (19-5 ACC, 36-7 Overall)

2. North Carolina (17-7, 36-8-1)

3. Boston College (33-14 overall, 16-8 ACC)

4. Miami (32-12, 12-9)

5. Florida State (12-9, 29-14)

6. Virginia (29-16, 12-12)

7. Pittsburgh (28-14, 10-11)

8. NC State (27-16, 10-11)

9. Louisville (26-18, 10-11)

10. Stanford (21-19, 10-11)

11. Wake Forest (28-17, 11-13)

12. Virginia Tech (22-20, 11-13)

13. Duke (23-23, 9-15)

14. California (22-20, 7-14)

15. Notre Dame (19-20, 8-16)

16, Clemson (26-19, 6-15)

Convincing sweep

It was not always pretty, as Georgia Tech trailed early in every game of this series, but they were able to overcome that and get the sweep at home agianst a Wake Forest team that had been playing well.

The Yellow Jackets have swept four ACC series this season for the first time since 2011 and three-straight home ACC series for the first time since 1997. The Jackets secured their 7th overall series sweep of the season, the most since 2010, still with three more weekend series on the schedule.

GT has won 13 straight home games for the first time since 2010 (17 straight) and has won 14 straight games in the state of Georgia. The Jackets are 25-2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park this season, the best 27-game home record since 2002.

Drew Burress recorded his fifth straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a two-run HR, a single and a walk. His five-game streak with multiple hits matches the longest such streak of his career as he extends his hit streak to six games.

He hit his eighth HR of the season in the first inning, it was his 52nd career home run, tying him with Andy Bruce (1988-91) for the 4th most in program history. He is now three homers away from tying Tony Plagman (2007-10) for the third-most and five away from Jason Varitek’s record (57) set back in 1994.

He has scored 59 runs this season, the most on the team. Burress has scored 209 runs over his career, the 10th most in program history and four away from Tony Plagman (2007-10) for the ninth most. Burress has now delivered 63 hits this season, the second most on the team behind only Advincula. This was his 21st multi-hit game of the season, tied for the second most on the team, behind Advincula’s 26.

Up next for Georgia Tech is a midweek contest at Kennesaw State and then a home series against Xavier.