LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Xavier Baseball, Game One Score

Bottom of the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

McKee gets his first scoreless inning of the day. Xavier leads 3-2 heading to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

After a two out walk from Backer. Zuckerman gave Georgia Tech their first runs of the game to cut the lead to 3-2. Brosius got a single, but the Yellow Jackets could not add anymore runs.

Top of the 2nd

Another one out solo home run pushed Xavier's lead to 3-0. McKee got out of the inning, but the deficit for the Yellow Jackets grew,

Bottom of the 1st

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for GT. Xavier leads 2-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

A one out solo home run gave Xavier a 1-0 lead and then after a pair of two out singles, an error scored another run. Xavier leads 2-0 headng to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

Tate McKee is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. CVahn Lackey

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. RF Will Baker

7. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

8. RF Parker Brosius

9. LF Caleb Daniel

Tech has won six games in a row and 19 of their last 21 games dating back to March 22, with nine of those wins coming against teams ranked in the Top 15.

GT is 25-2 at Mac Nease Baseball Park this season, the best 27-game home record since 2002. That record includes a streak of 13 straight wins at home, the second-longest active home winning streak in the nation, behind only Air Force (15). With Air Force playing on the road this week, Tech has an opportunity to hold the longest active home winning streak in the nation should the GT sweep this weekend.

This will be the first meeting between Georgia Tech and Xavier since 2010, when the Yellow Jackets took two out of three games against the Musketeers. GT leads the all-time series, 7-1, with all eight games taking place in Atlanta.