Transfer Portal or High School? New Georgia Tech Coach James Ramsey Reveals How He Will Approach Roster Building
The James Ramsey era of Georgia Tech baseball officially began today. Ramsey was announced last week as the coach who would replace long-time Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall and this comes after being an assistant and associate head coach under Hall.
How will Georgia Tech approach roster building with Ramsey now in charge? He addressed that topic head on today in his introductory presser:
"Where do we go in the future? So just to be clear, our roster is going to have a high school focus. We're going to use the portal as a supplement when needed. We've done a fantastic job of bringing players in that have had successful careers or not a lot of success. We've used technology and our scouting acumen to say we think this player could become a great player here. One of the most important things to know as the last two years, we've led Power 4 Baseball in the most amount of freshmen played. So recruits are seeing that, they're continuing to buy in, and we will continue to see more impactful commitments come our way in the coming days. Culture is important to us. And having a stable culture of players that come here, that buy into a vision, that stay here to see it through, and that realize they have unfinished business left, it takes time. Baseball is all about chemistry, and if we want to go where we want to go, we need to make sure that we are continuing to place players want to buy into. Coaching staff gets them better, and they know that we have their backs.
I think it's become something that, you know, once again that teams are able to look at players and project them better, the physicality is better than it has before. I think in our league, which, you know, I didn't speak on the ACC as much as I wanted to earlier having heard from Commissioner Phillips, and just knowing that this league has been made up of a lot of great coaches and great players that, you know, night in and night out in the MLB you can watch, I think that appeals to people, but nobody wants to sit the bench. And I think all these kids that come in, I think they're continuing to see track records of teams across our league or teams across the country is if you don't play freshman, you don't have a chance to really build it from within and I think if you look at the championship rosters that are about to compete for one, the hit rate on bringing in all new players is not very high and it's embedded in this place's DNA as well. We have to get people that want to be here and want to stay here. I think that's the only way that we can build it at Georgia Tech and compete with the top programs."
Georgia Tech has done a great job of building their roster just like how Ramsey has talked about. Guys like Drew Burress, Alex Hernandez, and Caleb Daniel are some of the young players that Georgia Tech saw blossom into stars in the ACC this season. That type of development of roster building is seemingly going to continue for Georgia Tech under James Ramsey and it is hard to argue against it.