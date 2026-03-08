Live Updates: No.5 Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Baseball, Game 3 Score

Bottom of the 1st

Top of the 1st Inning

A HBP, walk and single loaded the bases and a pair of sac flys scored a pair of runs for the Hokies. They lead 2-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

Cooper Underwood is on the mound today and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. 1B Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. DH Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. RF Will Baker

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. SS Carson Kerce

Georgia Tech is looking to open ACC play with a sweep of Virginia Tech.

Tech has scored 208 runs through their first 15 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has ever recorded after 15 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 15 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011). GT has now scored 200 runs in its first 15 games for the first time in program history, breaking the program record that had stood for 39 years, when Tech scored 200 runs in 17 games back in 1987.

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 13.86 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984. GT is outscoring its opponents 208-58 through 15 games, that +150 margin is the highest through 15 games in program history. Tech has scored 10 or more runs in 12 of the 15 total games played this season (80% of games). It’s the most double-digit run efforts through the first 15 games in program history.

James Ramsey holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through 15 games, 14-1.

The Jackets have recorded 223 hits, a new Power 4 record for the BBCOR era (since 2011) through 15 games. The Jackets have hit a Division I best leading 48 doubles this season after Carson Kerce, Baker and Lackey added to the total today. The Jackets are hitting doubles at a 3.2/game rate, which would put them on pace for 173 doubles this season. The program record is 164, set back in 1994.

GT hit a season high six home runs today, the most since hitting an ACC Tournament record seven homers in the quarterfinals vs. Cal, last season.

Tech leads the all-time series with Virginia Tech 48-25, including a dominant 30-11 record in Atlanta, and have won 12 of the last 13 series against the Hokies. GT pitching allowed only one earned run for the third game in a row, lowering the team ERA to 3.41, the lowest through 15 games since 2016.