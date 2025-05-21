Updated ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket: 2nd Round Matchups Officially Set
The second round of the ACC Tournament is officially set for today.
Early yesterday, Cal got a surprise run-rule victory over Miami and moved on to face Wake Forest tomorrow and then Virginia Tech put together a strong performance to set up a matchup with Clemson. Georgia Tech of course is going to play the winner of the Tuesday matchup between the Golden Bears and the Demon Deacons.
The day full of surprises was not done though. Pitt was able to upset Louisville and then Boston College took out Notre Dame in the late game. Both Miami and Notre Dame were on the bubble heading into the tournament and yesterday was not helpful.
1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)
Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal- Cal 12, Miami 2
Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford- VT 7, Stanford 4
Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt- Pittsburgh 13, Louisville 11
Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 14 Boston College- BC 5, Notre Dame 4
2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)
Game 5: No. 16 Cal vs No. 8 Wake Forest (9:00 a.m. ET)
Game 6: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 5 Clemson (1:00 p.m. ET)
Game 7: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs No. 7 Duke (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 8: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 6 Virginia (9:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs No. 1 Georgia Tech (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs No. 4 NC State (7:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)