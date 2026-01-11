After Recent Commitments, Georgia Tech Now Has One Of The ACC's Highest-Rated Transfer Portal Classes

While a lot of focus has gone to what Georgia Tech has lost in the transfer portal, they have been making some nice additions to their roster, especially on the defensive side of the football.

The Yellow Jackets made it a priority to find upgrades along the defensive line, and they have brought in some intriguing players. Alabama edge Noah Carter, Rutgers edge Jordan Walker, Oklahoma State edge Taje McCoy, UConn DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson, and Colorado transfer Tawfiq Thomas. All five of those players are going to have some kind of impact on Georgia Tech's defense next season and if young players like Andre Fuller, Amontrae Bradford, Christian Garrett, and others also take a step up, the Yellow Jackets might just have the right combination on the front four.

With the portal having been open for more than a week, where does Georgia Tech's class rank right now? Currently at 247Sports, Georgia Tech has the No. 24 overall transfer class in the country and the No. 4 class in the ACC, behind Cal, Louisville, and Florida State. Now, there is still work to be done for the Yellow Jackets, but they have done a good job of adding good talent so far.

What next?

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key calls a timeout against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech could stand to add some talent to their skill positions and they have been working to do so.

The biggest question has been at quarterback, and there, the Yellow Jackets' options are starting to become limited. They brought in Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula for a visit, but he has also visited Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and is expected to visit Virginia. If they don't land Pribula, it will be interesting to see where Georgia Tech pivots to at the most important position. Do they try to land an experienced passer or take a chance on an inexperienced player with some upside?

Since he entered the portal, the Yellow Jackets have been tabbed as the early favorites for former Michigan running back Justice Haynes, but he has not committed to the program as of the time of this being written. While running back is not the biggest need for Georgia Tech, Haynes would form a fantastic 1-2 punch with Malachi Hosley and the Yellow Jackets would have one of the best running back tandems not only in the ACC, but the country.

Georgia Tech has also seen quite a few departures at the wide receiver position. Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, and Dean Patterson are out of eligibility, while Isiah Canion, Bailey Stockton, Jamauri Brice, and Zion Taylor have entered the transfer portal. Not only that, but Georgia Tech lost TE Luke Harpring to the transfer portal.

The Yellow Jackets have had a nice start to the portal on defense, but they have some questions to answer on offense, and I would expect Brent Key and the rest of the staff to start finding answers soon. For now, Georgia Tech can say that it has one of the four highest-rated portal classes in the ACC.

