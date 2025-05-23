All Yellow Jackets

Updated ACC Tournament Bracket: No. 1 Georgia Tech Will Face No. 5 Clemson In ACC Semifinals

Jackson Caudell

Updated ACC Tournament Bracket: No. 1 Georgia Tech Will Face No. 5 Clemson In ACC Semifinals
Updated ACC Tournament Bracket: No. 1 Georgia Tech Will Face No. 5 Clemson In ACC Semifinals / Georgia Tech Athletic

The first matchup of the ACC Tournament semifinals is now set.

Georgia Tech and Clemson are going to play for a spot in the ACC Championship after their respective wins today. The Yellow Jackets bats were strong today in the win over California in the quarterfinals while Clemson won a tight back and forth with NC State. The two teams are going to face each and if the earlier series in the season is any indication, it could be a classic.

Georgia Tech and Clemson played a tight three game series at the end of March, with the Tigers coming out on top. Clemson won 9-7 in game one before Georgia Tech blew them out 18-2 in the second game. The Yellow Jackets blew a late lead in the third game and lost 4-3. This time, a spot in the ACC Championship is on the line.

1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)

Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal- Cal 12, Miami 2

Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford- VT 7, Stanford 4

Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt- Pittsburgh 13, Louisville 11

Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 14 Boston College- BC 5, Notre Dame 4

2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)

Game 5: No. 16 Cal vs No. 8 Wake Forest- Cal 14, Wake 12

Game 6: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 5 Clemson- Clemson 6, Virginia Tech 1

Game 7: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs No. 7 Duke- Duke 4, Pitt 3

Game 8: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 6 Virginia- Boston College 11, UVA 8

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)

Game 9: No. 16 Cal vs No. 1 Georgia Tech- GT 10, Cal 3

Game 10: No. 5 Clemson vs No. 4 NC State- Clemson 7, NC State 6

Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)

Game 11: No. 7 Duke vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)

Game 12: No. 15 Boston College vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)

Semifinals (Saturday, May 24th)

Game 13: No. 1 Georgia Tech vs No, 5 Clemson- 1:00 p.m. ET

Championship (Sunday, May 25th)

Additional Georgia Tech Baseball News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Baseball