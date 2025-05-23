Updated ACC Tournament Bracket: No. 1 Georgia Tech Will Face No. 5 Clemson In ACC Semifinals
The first matchup of the ACC Tournament semifinals is now set.
Georgia Tech and Clemson are going to play for a spot in the ACC Championship after their respective wins today. The Yellow Jackets bats were strong today in the win over California in the quarterfinals while Clemson won a tight back and forth with NC State. The two teams are going to face each and if the earlier series in the season is any indication, it could be a classic.
Georgia Tech and Clemson played a tight three game series at the end of March, with the Tigers coming out on top. Clemson won 9-7 in game one before Georgia Tech blew them out 18-2 in the second game. The Yellow Jackets blew a late lead in the third game and lost 4-3. This time, a spot in the ACC Championship is on the line.
1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)
Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal- Cal 12, Miami 2
Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford- VT 7, Stanford 4
Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt- Pittsburgh 13, Louisville 11
Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 14 Boston College- BC 5, Notre Dame 4
2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)
Game 5: No. 16 Cal vs No. 8 Wake Forest- Cal 14, Wake 12
Game 6: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 5 Clemson- Clemson 6, Virginia Tech 1
Game 7: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs No. 7 Duke- Duke 4, Pitt 3
Game 8: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 6 Virginia- Boston College 11, UVA 8
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)
Game 9: No. 16 Cal vs No. 1 Georgia Tech- GT 10, Cal 3
Game 10: No. 5 Clemson vs No. 4 NC State- Clemson 7, NC State 6
Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)
Game 11: No. 7 Duke vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 12: No. 15 Boston College vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)
Semifinals (Saturday, May 24th)
Game 13: No. 1 Georgia Tech vs No, 5 Clemson- 1:00 p.m. ET